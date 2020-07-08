15054 Book Club Road - 1

Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan playground courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking playground garage

Video tour: https://metropolitan.egnyte.com/dl/mniapN7Q1e



TOTALLY brand new townhouse at Storey Grove. Ready to move in. Fenced Courtyard, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dinning/living/family room, upgraded wood style title flooring, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room, upgrded kitchen package, ALL appliance included. A-rated school zone. Zoned to Windermere High School. Only few mins walking distance to the Elementary School in the community. Amenities included, parks, playground, etc. Only few minutes to the Hamlin Town Shopping center, Walmart, Publix, Banks, Luxury Cinemas, Restaurants, Orlando Health, Hospital, and Winter Garden Village, and shopping street in US192. Attractions such as Walt Disney World close by. Easy to access SR429, 535, 545, US192. Be the first to rent this beautiful townhome.

Video tour: https://metropolitan.egnyte.com/dl/mniapN7Q1e



TOTALLY brand new townhouse at Storey Grove. Ready to move in. Fenced Courtyard, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dinning/living/family room, upgraded wood style title flooring, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room, upgrded kitchen package, ALL appliance included. A-rated school zone. Zoned to Windermere High School. Only few mins walking distance to the Elementary School in the community. Amenities included, parks, playground, etc. Only few minutes to the Hamlin Town Shopping center, Walmart, Publix, Banks, Luxury Cinemas, Restaurants, Orlando Health, Hospital, and Winter Garden Village, and shopping street in US192. Attractions such as Walt Disney World close by. Easy to access SR429, 535, 545, US192. Be the first to rent this beautiful townhome.