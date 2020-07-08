All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15054 Book Club Road - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15054 Book Club Road - 1
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:24 AM

15054 Book Club Road - 1

15054 Book Club Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15054 Book Club Road, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
Video tour: https://metropolitan.egnyte.com/dl/mniapN7Q1e

TOTALLY brand new townhouse at Storey Grove. Ready to move in. Fenced Courtyard, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dinning/living/family room, upgraded wood style title flooring, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room, upgrded kitchen package, ALL appliance included. A-rated school zone. Zoned to Windermere High School. Only few mins walking distance to the Elementary School in the community. Amenities included, parks, playground, etc. Only few minutes to the Hamlin Town Shopping center, Walmart, Publix, Banks, Luxury Cinemas, Restaurants, Orlando Health, Hospital, and Winter Garden Village, and shopping street in US192. Attractions such as Walt Disney World close by. Easy to access SR429, 535, 545, US192. Be the first to rent this beautiful townhome.
Video tour: https://metropolitan.egnyte.com/dl/mniapN7Q1e

TOTALLY brand new townhouse at Storey Grove. Ready to move in. Fenced Courtyard, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dinning/living/family room, upgraded wood style title flooring, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room, upgrded kitchen package, ALL appliance included. A-rated school zone. Zoned to Windermere High School. Only few mins walking distance to the Elementary School in the community. Amenities included, parks, playground, etc. Only few minutes to the Hamlin Town Shopping center, Walmart, Publix, Banks, Luxury Cinemas, Restaurants, Orlando Health, Hospital, and Winter Garden Village, and shopping street in US192. Attractions such as Walt Disney World close by. Easy to access SR429, 535, 545, US192. Be the first to rent this beautiful townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15054 Book Club Road - 1 have any available units?
15054 Book Club Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15054 Book Club Road - 1 have?
Some of 15054 Book Club Road - 1's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15054 Book Club Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15054 Book Club Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15054 Book Club Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 15054 Book Club Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15054 Book Club Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15054 Book Club Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 15054 Book Club Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15054 Book Club Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15054 Book Club Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 15054 Book Club Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 15054 Book Club Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15054 Book Club Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15054 Book Club Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15054 Book Club Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15054 Book Club Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15054 Book Club Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College