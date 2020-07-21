14868 Driftwater Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities cable included carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Stunning 3/2.5 Town Home in the beautiful Independence Community of Winter Garden! Available July 15th! - Beautiful two story townhome in Signature Lakes of Independence. Amazing community with walking trails, lakes, parks, pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, fitness center and more. This lovely corner unit home has a completely tiled first floor with a formal living and dining room, large kitchen and family room. The kitchen boasts an extended island counter, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. The second floor is completely carpeted and houses all three bedrooms. Enjoy some quiet time lounging on the large rear fence enclosed patio or take a walk on one of the many scenic trails. There is something for everyone to enjoy! Basic cable service is provided by HOA and included in the rent!



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



Please visit our website at www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing.



*Washer and dryer are in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only. The owner will not repair or replace.



(RLNE4985544)