Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14868 Driftwater Dr.
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

14868 Driftwater Dr.

14868 Driftwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14868 Driftwater Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning 3/2.5 Town Home in the beautiful Independence Community of Winter Garden! Available July 15th! - Beautiful two story townhome in Signature Lakes of Independence. Amazing community with walking trails, lakes, parks, pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, fitness center and more. This lovely corner unit home has a completely tiled first floor with a formal living and dining room, large kitchen and family room. The kitchen boasts an extended island counter, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. The second floor is completely carpeted and houses all three bedrooms. Enjoy some quiet time lounging on the large rear fence enclosed patio or take a walk on one of the many scenic trails. There is something for everyone to enjoy! Basic cable service is provided by HOA and included in the rent!

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

Please visit our website at www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing.

*Washer and dryer are in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only. The owner will not repair or replace.

(RLNE4985544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14868 Driftwater Dr. have any available units?
14868 Driftwater Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14868 Driftwater Dr. have?
Some of 14868 Driftwater Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14868 Driftwater Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14868 Driftwater Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14868 Driftwater Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14868 Driftwater Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14868 Driftwater Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14868 Driftwater Dr. offers parking.
Does 14868 Driftwater Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14868 Driftwater Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14868 Driftwater Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 14868 Driftwater Dr. has a pool.
Does 14868 Driftwater Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14868 Driftwater Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14868 Driftwater Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14868 Driftwater Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14868 Driftwater Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14868 Driftwater Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
