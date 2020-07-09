All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 14747 Winter Stay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14747 Winter Stay Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM

14747 Winter Stay Drive

14747 Winter Stay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14747 Winter Stay Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction Golf-front home site built in July 2019, This transitional estate offers modern appointments balanced by welcoming and thoughtful architecture, Families will love the open air feel of the kitchen, breakfast nook & family room, gorgeous golf course view, perfect for entertaining guests. Chef's kitchen offers cooktop, Quartz Countertops, beautiful backsplash, and very well designed Kitchen Cabinets. The golf course and backyard view from the living room and kitchen is extremely gregarious . Great natural lighting , With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more, it's easy to see why this area is growing fast! At Innovation at Panther View Manors, nature, beauty & community have come together to create a lifestyle unlike any other & you are just minutes away from Panther Outlook that features walking trails, picnic areas & gorgeous views! Property is available furnished with brand new luxury furniture.
New Construction Golf-front home site built in July 2019, This transitional estate offers modern appointments balanced by welcoming and thoughtful architecture, Families will love the open air feel of the kitchen, breakfast nook & family room, gorgeous golf course view, perfect for entertaining guests. Chef's kitchen offers cooktop, Quartz Countertops, beautiful backsplash, very well designed Kitchen Cabinets. The golf course and backyard view from the living room and kitchen is extremely gregarious . Great natural lighting ,
With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more, it's easy to see why this area is growing fast! At Innovation at Panther View Manors, nature, beauty & community have come together to create a lifestyle unlike any other & you are just minutes away from Panther Outlook that features walking trails, picnic areas & gorgeous views!
Property is available furnished with brand new luxury furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14747 Winter Stay Drive have any available units?
14747 Winter Stay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14747 Winter Stay Drive have?
Some of 14747 Winter Stay Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14747 Winter Stay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14747 Winter Stay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14747 Winter Stay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14747 Winter Stay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14747 Winter Stay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14747 Winter Stay Drive offers parking.
Does 14747 Winter Stay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14747 Winter Stay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14747 Winter Stay Drive have a pool?
No, 14747 Winter Stay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14747 Winter Stay Drive have accessible units?
No, 14747 Winter Stay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14747 Winter Stay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14747 Winter Stay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14747 Winter Stay Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14747 Winter Stay Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College