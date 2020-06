Amenities

pet friendly gym pool clubhouse internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

VALENCIA FLOOR PLAN, 4 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHS 2 STORY SFH. - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath house at Independence Winter Garden for rent ,master bedroom is down stairs, tile and carpet through out the property , 3 bedroom upstairs (1 with ensuite bathroom)

Great school zone , community amenities include clubhouse, pools , gym , boat ramp

$2400 per month includes lawn care , cable tv, and internet , small pets are ok



Please call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing .



(RLNE2304698)