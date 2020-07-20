All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL

14603 Black Cherry Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14603 Black Cherry Trail, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Vacant and available immediately! Absolutely gorgeous home with great finishes throughout. Large 4 bed/ 3 bath, among million dollar homes in Independence subdivision, a great neighborhood with the best schools in Windermere, among private ski lakes, and between the new Horizon West Town Center and Disney's Magic Kingdom (watch the fireworks from your home). Rent includes basic Digital Cable plus high speed internet and lawn fertilization. Zoned for Windermere High School! The upstairs features a large master suite, walk in closet, master bathroom, garden tub, separate shower and sinks; 2 large bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, a second family room and a separate AC unit. Downstairs includes one bedroom, a full bath with large stand up shower and glass door, family room, an open kitchen with a breakfast nook, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and separate living and dining rooms. Large covered front porch and rear porches make outdoors fun. All areas are tiled except for bedrooms. The community includes a clubhouse with an arcade full of games, 2 pools, private ski lake boat ramp, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, 2 gyms and lots of events throughout the year. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have any available units?
14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have?
Some of 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL offers parking.
Does 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL has a pool.
Does 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL has units with air conditioning.
