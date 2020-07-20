14603 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Vacant and available immediately! Absolutely gorgeous home with great finishes throughout. Large 4 bed/ 3 bath, among million dollar homes in Independence subdivision, a great neighborhood with the best schools in Windermere, among private ski lakes, and between the new Horizon West Town Center and Disney's Magic Kingdom (watch the fireworks from your home). Rent includes basic Digital Cable plus high speed internet and lawn fertilization. Zoned for Windermere High School! The upstairs features a large master suite, walk in closet, master bathroom, garden tub, separate shower and sinks; 2 large bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, a second family room and a separate AC unit. Downstairs includes one bedroom, a full bath with large stand up shower and glass door, family room, an open kitchen with a breakfast nook, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and separate living and dining rooms. Large covered front porch and rear porches make outdoors fun. All areas are tiled except for bedrooms. The community includes a clubhouse with an arcade full of games, 2 pools, private ski lake boat ramp, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, 2 gyms and lots of events throughout the year. Won't last!