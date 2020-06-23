All apartments in Horizon West
14464 Whittridge Dr

14464 Whittridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14464 Whittridge Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to Winter Garden, a private and independent community with beautiful environment and convenient surrounding! A welcoming front balcony makes you feel like home. Kitchen overlooks great room with vaulted ceilings and features custom cabinetry and granite counter-tops. Master Bedroom offers a 5-piece En-suite Bathroom with 2 large walk-in closets. There is a large studio that can be rented out for $750 extra attached to the main house. But if you decide to rent both the main house and the studio, we will give you a special price at $2,900 for the whole house. This house is also located in the neighborhood with two exceptional A-rated schools. Nestled between the sparkling lakes including lake Hancock and Lake Speer, the house gives you perfect opportunities for fishing and private boat launch.

http://feltrimpropertymanagement.feltrimgroup.com/available-properties-florida/properties-for-rent-florida.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14464 Whittridge Dr have any available units?
14464 Whittridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14464 Whittridge Dr have?
Some of 14464 Whittridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14464 Whittridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14464 Whittridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14464 Whittridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14464 Whittridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14464 Whittridge Dr offer parking?
No, 14464 Whittridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14464 Whittridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14464 Whittridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14464 Whittridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14464 Whittridge Dr has a pool.
Does 14464 Whittridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 14464 Whittridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14464 Whittridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14464 Whittridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14464 Whittridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14464 Whittridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
