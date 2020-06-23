14464 Whittridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to Winter Garden, a private and independent community with beautiful environment and convenient surrounding! A welcoming front balcony makes you feel like home. Kitchen overlooks great room with vaulted ceilings and features custom cabinetry and granite counter-tops. Master Bedroom offers a 5-piece En-suite Bathroom with 2 large walk-in closets. There is a large studio that can be rented out for $750 extra attached to the main house. But if you decide to rent both the main house and the studio, we will give you a special price at $2,900 for the whole house. This house is also located in the neighborhood with two exceptional A-rated schools. Nestled between the sparkling lakes including lake Hancock and Lake Speer, the house gives you perfect opportunities for fishing and private boat launch.



