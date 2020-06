Amenities

Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story town home with 2 car garage. This property is located in the gated community of Oasis Cove. Large open floor plan with master on the first floor. Screened in back patio with small back yard. Second floor has a large loft and office space currently used as a 4th bedroom. 2 additional bedrooms that share a bathroom. Only minuets to attractions. Clubhouse features a pool, fitness center and playground. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.