Unit 6114 Available 05/01/20 Lake walk at Hamlin - Property Id: 252164
14025 Mid Sweet Lane- # 6114 -1 Bedroom 1 Bath--lease is up September 18 2020 (TAKE OVER MY LEASE) 1. garden tub
Access to Bike Trails Attached Garages BBQ Grill Balcony Business Center Cats Allowed Clubhouse Covered car wash Curved shower rods Cyber Cafe Cyber caf / lounge area Detached Garages Direct access to Lake Hancock Easy access to the highway and Turnpike Expansive ceilings on third floor Fitness Center Gameroom Granite bathroom countertops Grill Indoor dog wash Lake Views Lakefront Lakefront Fire Pit Lakefront fire pit and seating area Large Dogs Allowed Lounge Maintenance on site Online Rent Payments Patio Pool Quartz kitchen countertops Smoke Free Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252164 Property Id 252164
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have any available units?
14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have?
Some of 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 currently offering any rent specials?
14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 is pet friendly.
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 offer parking?
Yes, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 offers parking.
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have a pool?
Yes, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 has a pool.
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have accessible units?
No, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 does not have accessible units.
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 does not have units with air conditioning.
