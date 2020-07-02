All apartments in Horizon West
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14025 midsweet lane #114 6114
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

14025 midsweet lane #114 6114

14025 Midsweet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14025 Midsweet Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Unit 6114 Available 05/01/20 Lake walk at Hamlin - Property Id: 252164

14025 Mid Sweet Lane- # 6114 -1 Bedroom 1 Bath--lease is up September 18 2020 (TAKE OVER MY LEASE)
1. garden tub

Access to Bike Trails
Attached Garages
BBQ Grill
Balcony
Business Center
Cats Allowed
Clubhouse
Covered car wash
Curved shower rods
Cyber Cafe
Cyber caf / lounge area
Detached Garages
Direct access to Lake Hancock
Easy access to the highway and Turnpike
Expansive ceilings on third floor
Fitness Center
Gameroom
Granite bathroom countertops
Grill
Indoor dog wash
Lake Views
Lakefront
Lakefront Fire Pit
Lakefront fire pit and seating area
Large Dogs Allowed
Lounge
Maintenance on site
Online Rent Payments
Patio
Pool
Quartz kitchen countertops
Smoke Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252164
Property Id 252164

(RLNE5673844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have any available units?
14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have?
Some of 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 currently offering any rent specials?
14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 is pet friendly.
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 offer parking?
Yes, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 offers parking.
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have a pool?
Yes, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 has a pool.
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have accessible units?
No, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 does not have accessible units.
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14025 midsweet lane #114 6114 does not have units with air conditioning.

