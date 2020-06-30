13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

Awesome home for rent - This gorgeous home is available in the popular community of Summerport !!The 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bathroom stunner with direct access to the bike trail is a rare find. Enjoy the first floor living space and upstair you will have a cozy loft for additional bonus space combine with 3 generously size bedrooms and your laundry room.

Enjoy the many community amenities including a waterfront beach park, tennis court, community pools, parks and highly desirable schools near by .



(RLNE5615852)