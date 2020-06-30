All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd.

13839 Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13839 Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34786
Summerport Village Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Awesome home for rent - This gorgeous home is available in the popular community of Summerport !!The 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bathroom stunner with direct access to the bike trail is a rare find. Enjoy the first floor living space and upstair you will have a cozy loft for additional bonus space combine with 3 generously size bedrooms and your laundry room.
Enjoy the many community amenities including a waterfront beach park, tennis court, community pools, parks and highly desirable schools near by .

(RLNE5615852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. have any available units?
13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. offer parking?
No, 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. has a pool.
Does 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13839 Bridgewater Crossing Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

