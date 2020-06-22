13335 OVERSTREET ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy every foot of this 2,000+ square foot home, As you enter you will be greeted with vaulted ceilings and tile through out the common areas of the home. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The master bedroom of this split floor plan has grand double doors,and a private bathroom area with his and her sinks and a grand walk in closet. Washer and dryer is just one of the many features this two year new home has. Its just a short distance from the community pool. Lawn care is included.