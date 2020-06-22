All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
13335 OVERSTREET ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13335 OVERSTREET ROAD

13335 Overstreet Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13335 Overstreet Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy every foot of this 2,000+ square foot home, As you enter you will be greeted with vaulted ceilings and tile through out the common areas of the home. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The master bedroom of this split floor plan has grand double doors,and a private bathroom area with his and her sinks and a grand walk in closet. Washer and dryer is just one of the many features this two year new home has. Its just a short distance from the community pool. Lawn care is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD have any available units?
13335 OVERSTREET ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD have?
Some of 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13335 OVERSTREET ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD does offer parking.
Does 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD has a pool.
Does 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13335 OVERSTREET ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College