Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT - LOCATED IN WINDERMERE. SPACIOUS AND READY TO MOVE IN. HAS 3 BEDROOMS TWO FULL SIZE BATHS, BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER AND FRIDGE. GRANITE COUNTER COUNTER TOPS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN.



TILES IN THE LIVING ROOM, DINNING ROOM. TWO CAR GARAGE, DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER BATH AND HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. SINGLE STORY HOME WITH LOST OF SPACE.



Please call Chris Cole at 407-437-7133 for a showing



(RLNE5594973)