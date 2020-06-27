12962 HOLDENBURY LN

Amenities

4/3 2,697 SF - This stunning 4 bedroom 3 full bath home features 2697 heated Sq.Ft, with flowing, open floor plan, also has an office and loft area as well. Large bedrooms feature walk in closets, including huge Master Bedroom/bath. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths, brand new stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer in the enormous laundry/mud room, and tile in all the wet areas down stairs for easy cleaning and maintenance. Volume ceilings, add to the grandeur of the two story foyer. Situated on a large corner lot. All of these great amenities AND it is located in Windermere, in a brand new community with community pool and playground. Enjoy the benefits of living in Central Florida's premier city with great schools, dining, shopping and entertainment. This home will go quickly so call for your appointment now.



RENTAL APPLICATION INFORMATION



-Pets allowed (No dangerous breeds).

-Minn 600 credit score.

-No felony's.

-No evictions.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month min at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.



CALL SHEA FOR SHOWINGS (407) 766-1969



APPLICATION LINK http://www.mizzrealty.com/rental-properties/



