Amenities
12953 Westside Village Loop Available 06/15/19 BRAND NEW 3 BEDS!! WINDERMERE!!! CLOSE TO DISNEY!!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground.
Energy-efficient home feature very Open Floor Plan. Enjoy morning coffee on the lanai of this functional two story home. A private first-floor study is ideal for home and office work. The spacious upstairs loft can serves as a play room or an entertainment area. Extra storage below the stairs. It also comes with brand new Whirlpool appliances, refrigerator, oven, microwave, washer and dryer.
Publix is 5 minture walk and lake side shopping center , grade A school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village .
Call or Text Chris at 407-437-7133 today!
(RLNE3803265)