12867 WOODMERE CLOSE DRIVE

Waterfront home with conservation area view!!! Impeccable 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home located in Berkshire Park. It features formal dining room/living room, first floor oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, modern kitchen with solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious family room overlooking the backyard, conservation area and pond. The second floor offers an additional master bedroom with bathroom, two more bedroom with shared bathroom and a loft. Berkshire offers amazing amenities as well as the extensive amounts of green space which provide additional enjoyment, community swimming pool, and so much more!!! Located minutes away from shopping and dining in Winter Garden Villages, easy access to the 429, and all the theme parks! IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE