Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

12845 Holdenbury Ln

12845 Holdenbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12845 Holdenbury Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful 3+ Bedroom in Windermere - Property Id: 278478

Beautiful three bedroom two bath, 2624 Sq. ft. single family home with a screened in porch located in the highly sought after quiet and safe neighborhood of Lakes of Windermere. The home boasts 3 bedrooms plus a recreation room upstairs, 2.5 bathrooms and a two car garage, LED lights and washer/dryer. The back yard is spacious and overlooking a beautiful pond. Wood floor and tile through out the whole house (NO CARPET). Close to great schools, new shopping plazas and restaurants, short commute to parks, major roads and top rated schools.
Call Eddie at: 407-223-1375.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278478
Property Id 278478

(RLNE5773892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12845 Holdenbury Ln have any available units?
12845 Holdenbury Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12845 Holdenbury Ln have?
Some of 12845 Holdenbury Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12845 Holdenbury Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12845 Holdenbury Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12845 Holdenbury Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12845 Holdenbury Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12845 Holdenbury Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12845 Holdenbury Ln offers parking.
Does 12845 Holdenbury Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12845 Holdenbury Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12845 Holdenbury Ln have a pool?
No, 12845 Holdenbury Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12845 Holdenbury Ln have accessible units?
No, 12845 Holdenbury Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12845 Holdenbury Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12845 Holdenbury Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12845 Holdenbury Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12845 Holdenbury Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

