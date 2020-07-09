12845 Holdenbury Ln

Amenities

Beautiful three bedroom two bath, 2624 Sq. ft. single family home with a screened in porch located in the highly sought after quiet and safe neighborhood of Lakes of Windermere. The home boasts 3 bedrooms plus a recreation room upstairs, 2.5 bathrooms and a two car garage, LED lights and washer/dryer. The back yard is spacious and overlooking a beautiful pond. Wood floor and tile through out the whole house (NO CARPET). Close to great schools, new shopping plazas and restaurants, short commute to parks, major roads and top rated schools.

