12832 STRODE LANE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:21 PM

12832 STRODE LANE

12832 Strode Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12832 Strode Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing Luxurious Townhouse!!! 3 Bedrooms and 2 & half bathrooms. Spacious 1755 SqFt. Offering an excellent layout. Formal Living room, Formal Dining room, open family room with kitchen boasts 42" Tahoe maple cognac cabinets, ceramic tile flooring in entire 1st floor. Features walk-in closet, linen closet, garden tub, & dual sink vanity. Spacious covered/front porch. Fenced in backyard. Community fully maintained lawns! You also have access to family-friendly amenities including a resort-style swimming pool with spacious sundeck and cabana, Basketball Court, Green asphalt tennis court with acrylic surfacing and playground. With easy access to all major highways including 429, 535, and I-4. Only minutes away from Disney and other theme parks, Restaurants, Shopping, & Schools …. Take advantage of this opportunity!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12832 STRODE LANE have any available units?
12832 STRODE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12832 STRODE LANE have?
Some of 12832 STRODE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12832 STRODE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12832 STRODE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12832 STRODE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12832 STRODE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12832 STRODE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12832 STRODE LANE offers parking.
Does 12832 STRODE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12832 STRODE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12832 STRODE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12832 STRODE LANE has a pool.
Does 12832 STRODE LANE have accessible units?
No, 12832 STRODE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12832 STRODE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12832 STRODE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12832 STRODE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12832 STRODE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
