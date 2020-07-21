12832 STRODE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Amazing Luxurious Townhouse!!! 3 Bedrooms and 2 & half bathrooms. Spacious 1755 SqFt. Offering an excellent layout. Formal Living room, Formal Dining room, open family room with kitchen boasts 42" Tahoe maple cognac cabinets, ceramic tile flooring in entire 1st floor. Features walk-in closet, linen closet, garden tub, & dual sink vanity. Spacious covered/front porch. Fenced in backyard. Community fully maintained lawns! You also have access to family-friendly amenities including a resort-style swimming pool with spacious sundeck and cabana, Basketball Court, Green asphalt tennis court with acrylic surfacing and playground. With easy access to all major highways including 429, 535, and I-4. Only minutes away from Disney and other theme parks, Restaurants, Shopping, & Schools …. Take advantage of this opportunity!!!