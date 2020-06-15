All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

12740 Langstaff Dr

12740 Langstaff Drive · (407) 701-0018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12740 Langstaff Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12740 Langstaff Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
12740 Langstaff Dr Available 07/01/20 LAKES OF WINDERMERE! Very well maintained 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the highly desired Lakes of Windermere subdivision only minutes from Disney, shopping, & major roadways. - LIKE NEW!!! Available JULY 1, 2019! This very well maintained 2bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the highly desired Lakes of Windermere subdivision only minutes from Disney, shopping, & major roadways. Features include tile floors throughout the downstairs living, fully equipped kitchen with solid wood cabinets & cooking island, private fenced brick paved patio, & a detached 2 car garage. Other features include two spacious master bedrooms each with private bath, newer ceiling fans & light fixtures. Community features a community pool, fitness,& playground. Grounds maintenance included! Must See!!!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2667823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12740 Langstaff Dr have any available units?
12740 Langstaff Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12740 Langstaff Dr have?
Some of 12740 Langstaff Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12740 Langstaff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12740 Langstaff Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12740 Langstaff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12740 Langstaff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12740 Langstaff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12740 Langstaff Dr does offer parking.
Does 12740 Langstaff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12740 Langstaff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12740 Langstaff Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12740 Langstaff Dr has a pool.
Does 12740 Langstaff Dr have accessible units?
No, 12740 Langstaff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12740 Langstaff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12740 Langstaff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12740 Langstaff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12740 Langstaff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
