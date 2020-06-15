Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

12740 Langstaff Dr Available 07/01/20 LAKES OF WINDERMERE! Very well maintained 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the highly desired Lakes of Windermere subdivision only minutes from Disney, shopping, & major roadways. - LIKE NEW!!! Available JULY 1, 2019! This very well maintained 2bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the highly desired Lakes of Windermere subdivision only minutes from Disney, shopping, & major roadways. Features include tile floors throughout the downstairs living, fully equipped kitchen with solid wood cabinets & cooking island, private fenced brick paved patio, & a detached 2 car garage. Other features include two spacious master bedrooms each with private bath, newer ceiling fans & light fixtures. Community features a community pool, fitness,& playground. Grounds maintenance included! Must See!!!



Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2667823)