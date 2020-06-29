All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 12640 Saloman Cove Drive..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
12640 Saloman Cove Drive.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

12640 Saloman Cove Drive.

12640 Salomon Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12640 Salomon Cove Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
playground
pool
5 BEDROOM at WINDERMERE located !!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.

First floor offers formal living and dining areas and a spacious master suite. Game room with optional wet bar is ideal for hosting game nights with family and friends. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet.

Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , grade a school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village .

Call or Text Chris Cole at 407-437-7133 for a showing !

(RLNE3964435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. have any available units?
12640 Saloman Cove Drive. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. have?
Some of 12640 Saloman Cove Drive.'s amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. currently offering any rent specials?
12640 Saloman Cove Drive. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. is pet friendly.
Does 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. offer parking?
No, 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. does not offer parking.
Does 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. have a pool?
Yes, 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. has a pool.
Does 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. have accessible units?
No, 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. does not have accessible units.
Does 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12640 Saloman Cove Drive. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College