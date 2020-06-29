12640 Saloman Cove Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room playground pool

5 BEDROOM at WINDERMERE located !!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.



First floor offers formal living and dining areas and a spacious master suite. Game room with optional wet bar is ideal for hosting game nights with family and friends. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet.



Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , grade a school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village .



Call or Text Chris Cole at 407-437-7133 for a showing !



(RLNE3964435)