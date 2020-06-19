All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

12638 HADDON DR

12638 Haddon Drive · (407) 809-5320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12638 Haddon Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12638 HADDON DR · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Listing Agent: MARTHA I Diaz, PA 407-595-2308 martharealty@hotmail.com - Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, home located at the Lakes of Windermere. Come and enjoy this freshly painted home with a large 2 car garage and front porch for the morning coffee or just to sit and visit with friends and family. Open spacious living room and dinning room. Kitchen has large eat in area,. Comfortable Living room, Master bedroom with large window with bright natural lights. Community location, easy access to highway 429, and its less than 2 miles from Disneys, 1 mile to Sunset Elementary School and New Windermere High School, convenient to both Lake Village and Winter Garden Shopping centers. Home has ceramic tile, laminate floor and carpet in bedrooms. Community has club house, community pool, tennis court, fishing and more.

(RLNE5764157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12638 HADDON DR have any available units?
12638 HADDON DR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12638 HADDON DR have?
Some of 12638 HADDON DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12638 HADDON DR currently offering any rent specials?
12638 HADDON DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12638 HADDON DR pet-friendly?
No, 12638 HADDON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12638 HADDON DR offer parking?
Yes, 12638 HADDON DR does offer parking.
Does 12638 HADDON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12638 HADDON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12638 HADDON DR have a pool?
Yes, 12638 HADDON DR has a pool.
Does 12638 HADDON DR have accessible units?
No, 12638 HADDON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12638 HADDON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12638 HADDON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12638 HADDON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12638 HADDON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
