12638 HADDON DR

Listing Agent: MARTHA I Diaz, PA 407-595-2308 martharealty@hotmail.com - Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, home located at the Lakes of Windermere. Come and enjoy this freshly painted home with a large 2 car garage and front porch for the morning coffee or just to sit and visit with friends and family. Open spacious living room and dinning room. Kitchen has large eat in area,. Comfortable Living room, Master bedroom with large window with bright natural lights. Community location, easy access to highway 429, and its less than 2 miles from Disneys, 1 mile to Sunset Elementary School and New Windermere High School, convenient to both Lake Village and Winter Garden Shopping centers. Home has ceramic tile, laminate floor and carpet in bedrooms. Community has club house, community pool, tennis court, fishing and more.



