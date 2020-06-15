All apartments in Horizon West
11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL

11919 Gold Creek Trail · (407) 963-2139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11919 Gold Creek Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3102 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Furnished 4/3.5 with pond view. The kitchen comes with SS appliances, granite counter-tops, outside screened in lanai and a fenced in backyard. The second floor you will find the Master bedroom a second bedroom with a full bath nearby, two other bedrooms with a connecting Jack and Jill full bathroom and a bonus room that has been used as a game/theater room. This home has a great front porch with a water view. Community Pool, Cabana, Dog Parks w/ Wash Station, Playground and Exercise Area, conveniently located close to supermarkets, restaurants, and route 535 that leads to Disney in just 15 minutes. Come see this home today! School zoned for Bay Lake Elementary, Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High. *Minimum 7 month term lease* Owner's closet under the stairs will be locked and will not be available for tenant use.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have any available units?
11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have?
Some of 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL does offer parking.
Does 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL has a pool.
Does 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
