11919 GOLD CREEK TRAIL

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool garage media room

Furnished 4/3.5 with pond view. The kitchen comes with SS appliances, granite counter-tops, outside screened in lanai and a fenced in backyard. The second floor you will find the Master bedroom a second bedroom with a full bath nearby, two other bedrooms with a connecting Jack and Jill full bathroom and a bonus room that has been used as a game/theater room. This home has a great front porch with a water view. Community Pool, Cabana, Dog Parks w/ Wash Station, Playground and Exercise Area, conveniently located close to supermarkets, restaurants, and route 535 that leads to Disney in just 15 minutes. Come see this home today! School zoned for Bay Lake Elementary, Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High. *Minimum 7 month term lease* Owner's closet under the stairs will be locked and will not be available for tenant use.*