11636 Water Run Alley

11636 Water Run Aly, Windermere, FL 34786 is a multi family home built in 2017 and has approximately 1,584 square feet, 3 beds, 2 full and 1 half baths with a lot size of 2,439 square feet. This beautiful open concept floorplan offers deep rich finishes throughout. Tahoe Maple Espresso cabinets that just pop against the beautiful Viatera quartz counter tops. Laundry area with washer/dryer, Kitchen equipped with oven, refrigerator an oversized kitchen island that is the perfect place for everyone to gather and entertain. Hardwood floors through out the first floor & lush Shaw Stainmaster carpet within the bedrooms. Enjoy the Florida sun upon your own private outdoor patio. This home also includes in the rent the ATT Digital Alarm, use of pool and center of activities, and pest control by Home Team Pest Defense. The location boasts top performing Windermere schools and a convenience to many of the world's most sought out attractions & restaurants. Ashlin Park is located off State Road 535, which provides convenient access to I-4, 429, & neighborhood shopping.