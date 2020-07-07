All apartments in Horizon West
11636 Water Run Alley
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:06 PM

11636 Water Run Alley

11636 Water Run Alley · No Longer Available
Location

11636 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
11636 Water Run Aly, Windermere, FL 34786 is a multi family home built in 2017 and has approximately 1,584 square feet, 3 beds, 2 full and 1 half baths with a lot size of 2,439 square feet. This beautiful open concept floorplan offers deep rich finishes throughout. Tahoe Maple Espresso cabinets that just pop against the beautiful Viatera quartz counter tops. Laundry area with washer/dryer, Kitchen equipped with oven, refrigerator an oversized kitchen island that is the perfect place for everyone to gather and entertain. Hardwood floors through out the first floor & lush Shaw Stainmaster carpet within the bedrooms. Enjoy the Florida sun upon your own private outdoor patio. This home also includes in the rent the ATT Digital Alarm, use of pool and center of activities, and pest control by Home Team Pest Defense. The location boasts top performing Windermere schools and a convenience to many of the world's most sought out attractions & restaurants. Ashlin Park is located off State Road 535, which provides convenient access to I-4, 429, & neighborhood shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11636 Water Run Alley have any available units?
11636 Water Run Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11636 Water Run Alley have?
Some of 11636 Water Run Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11636 Water Run Alley currently offering any rent specials?
11636 Water Run Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11636 Water Run Alley pet-friendly?
No, 11636 Water Run Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 11636 Water Run Alley offer parking?
Yes, 11636 Water Run Alley offers parking.
Does 11636 Water Run Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11636 Water Run Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11636 Water Run Alley have a pool?
Yes, 11636 Water Run Alley has a pool.
Does 11636 Water Run Alley have accessible units?
No, 11636 Water Run Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 11636 Water Run Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11636 Water Run Alley has units with dishwashers.
Does 11636 Water Run Alley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11636 Water Run Alley has units with air conditioning.

