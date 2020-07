Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful house 4 bed and 2 baths in the nice Community of Mabel Bridge. Community Amenity featuring pool/cabana, putting and chipping greens, and a soccer field. Entertainment, dining and fantastic shopping nearby. Minutes to hiking trails and walking/biking at Tibet-Butler Preserve. Close to major theme parks -Located on SR-535, minutes from I-4 and SR-429 **LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED ON THE RENT**