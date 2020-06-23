All apartments in Horizon West
11513 Wakeworth Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11513 Wakeworth Street

11513 Wakeworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

11513 Wakeworth Street, Horizon West, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72545d10e6 ----
CD - Your future home awaits! Come and view this fabulous, well-maintained 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Property is all on one level. Built in 2010 with the Key West style in mind. Offering well-proportioned living spaces, in a like-new condition, with lots of closet space throughout. The open-plan kitchen is completely equipped and offers a breakfast nook for everyday meals as well as a roomy formal dining area. All appliances are stainless steel! The exterior of the home features a brick paver driveway all the way to an attached double garage. There is carpet flooring in all rooms, with ceramic tile in kitchen, baths, and wet areas. The home includes an updated, efficient Nest-brand Smart Thermostat system, and an indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included as well. The beautiful front shaded porch offers plenty of space for relaxation for those evenings spent outdoors with guests, and is designed with rail sidings and neat, front-yard landscaping with local palms and plants for added privacy. This property is conveniently located about a block away from a beautiful playground, and is just minutes away from Disney World and Universal Studios, near I-4, 535 and SR 429. This beauty will not last long! Submit your applications today!!

**Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.

Additional Fees Apply:
Application Fee $65 per adult
Administration Fee $195
Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds)
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11513 Wakeworth Street have any available units?
11513 Wakeworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11513 Wakeworth Street have?
Some of 11513 Wakeworth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11513 Wakeworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
11513 Wakeworth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11513 Wakeworth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11513 Wakeworth Street is pet friendly.
Does 11513 Wakeworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 11513 Wakeworth Street does offer parking.
Does 11513 Wakeworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11513 Wakeworth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11513 Wakeworth Street have a pool?
No, 11513 Wakeworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 11513 Wakeworth Street have accessible units?
No, 11513 Wakeworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11513 Wakeworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11513 Wakeworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11513 Wakeworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11513 Wakeworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
