Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Beautiful 4 bedroom(1 downstairs) 3 full bathroom home in the highly desirable Winter Garden area. This unit features quartz countertops, high-end cabinetry, slate appliances, tile through the first floor and open floor plan. 3 bedrooms are located upstairs and 1 downstairs. The home was built in front of a beautiful green area with an outdoor gym and park. Close to Disney, Winter Garden Village and the new Horizon West shopping, movie theater and waterfront dining. Come see it today.