Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

10118 Storey Grove Way Available 08/01/19 waterfront A+schools brand-new home - This is a single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a new imaginative and contemporary community immersed in the beauty of nature. It is the newest area in Winter Garden. Just off SR 429, easy access to all the major highway, close to Disney and the new planned town center, 10 minutes from the best shopping areas, including Winter Garden Village.



Beautiful tile floor throughout the first floor, nice granite counter top (kitchen and bathroom), washer, dryer, and all stainless steel appliances included. The stairs lead to the generous loft area. The large master bedroom is separated from others by the loft. Two other good size bedrooms with walk-in closet. Contact us for a viewing.



To Apply: www.kylinrental.com



(RLNE3802996)