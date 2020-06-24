All apartments in Horizon West
10118 Storey Grove Way
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

10118 Storey Grove Way

10118 Storey Grove Way · No Longer Available
Location

10118 Storey Grove Way, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
10118 Storey Grove Way Available 08/01/19 waterfront A+schools brand-new home - This is a single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a new imaginative and contemporary community immersed in the beauty of nature. It is the newest area in Winter Garden. Just off SR 429, easy access to all the major highway, close to Disney and the new planned town center, 10 minutes from the best shopping areas, including Winter Garden Village.

Beautiful tile floor throughout the first floor, nice granite counter top (kitchen and bathroom), washer, dryer, and all stainless steel appliances included. The stairs lead to the generous loft area. The large master bedroom is separated from others by the loft. Two other good size bedrooms with walk-in closet. Contact us for a viewing.

To Apply: www.kylinrental.com

(RLNE3802996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10118 Storey Grove Way have any available units?
10118 Storey Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 10118 Storey Grove Way have?
Some of 10118 Storey Grove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10118 Storey Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
10118 Storey Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10118 Storey Grove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10118 Storey Grove Way is pet friendly.
Does 10118 Storey Grove Way offer parking?
No, 10118 Storey Grove Way does not offer parking.
Does 10118 Storey Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10118 Storey Grove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10118 Storey Grove Way have a pool?
No, 10118 Storey Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 10118 Storey Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 10118 Storey Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10118 Storey Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10118 Storey Grove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10118 Storey Grove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10118 Storey Grove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
