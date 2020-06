Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool clubhouse range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

2 bedrooms 2 baths condo on second floor. Located in the beautiful Monterrey at Malibu Bay. Near shopping centers, Homestead hospital, restaurants and schools. Close to the Turnpike, within minutes from the Florida Keys. Clubhouse with pool and gym. Guards at gate and patrol. A great place to live.