Desirable and rarely available 3 beds 2 baths corner unit located on the first floor. This freshly painted and professionally cleaned unit is located in Malibu Bay, a gated community. This unit has a big master bedroom with walk-in closet, and many other great fixtures. Minutes away from the Baptist Hospital of Homestead, the Florida's Turnpike, supermarket, pharmacy, shopping mall and restaurants.