Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:50 PM

3760 Northeast 9th Court

3760 Northeast 9th Court · No Longer Available
Location

3760 Northeast 9th Court, Homestead, FL 33033

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
3760 Northeast 9th Court, Homestead, FL 33033 - 5 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. An amazing 5 bedroom 3.5 bath two story home in front of the lake. Large master bedroom on the first floor with four additional bedrooms upstairs. This lakefront property is not only private but is located within a community that is great for family. Private lake in the back of the property. An added bonus to the community is that it is located within walking distance of an elementary school. There is also access to a community pool and plenty of other activities. Easy to show. PETS WELCOMED [ Published 12-Jun-20 / ID 3584735 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 Northeast 9th Court have any available units?
3760 Northeast 9th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homestead, FL.
Is 3760 Northeast 9th Court currently offering any rent specials?
3760 Northeast 9th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 Northeast 9th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3760 Northeast 9th Court is pet friendly.
Does 3760 Northeast 9th Court offer parking?
No, 3760 Northeast 9th Court does not offer parking.
Does 3760 Northeast 9th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3760 Northeast 9th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 Northeast 9th Court have a pool?
Yes, 3760 Northeast 9th Court has a pool.
Does 3760 Northeast 9th Court have accessible units?
No, 3760 Northeast 9th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 Northeast 9th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3760 Northeast 9th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3760 Northeast 9th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3760 Northeast 9th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
