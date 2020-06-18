Amenities

3760 Northeast 9th Court, Homestead, FL 33033 - 5 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. An amazing 5 bedroom 3.5 bath two story home in front of the lake. Large master bedroom on the first floor with four additional bedrooms upstairs. This lakefront property is not only private but is located within a community that is great for family. Private lake in the back of the property. An added bonus to the community is that it is located within walking distance of an elementary school. There is also access to a community pool and plenty of other activities. Easy to show. PETS WELCOMED [ Published 12-Jun-20 / ID 3584735 ]