Homestead, FL
2427 SE 3rd St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

2427 SE 3rd St

2427 SE 3rd St · (786) 337-2944
Location

2427 SE 3rd St, Homestead, FL 33033

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Spacious 2-story estate home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 2-car garage.Wi-Fi Certified home.Enter through covered entryway and tiled foyer to airy living room with nine-foot ceilings.Open concept area. The kitchen occupies the heart of this space, and on its either side are the dining room and family room overlooking large fenced yard. The kitchen features white driftwood countertops, upgraded SS appliances. 2-car garage.Upstairs, the landing leads to a bedroom and a laundry room on the right side, and the master suite immediately opposite. The master suite offers an idyllic retreat with coffered ceilings and spacious his&hers walk-in closets.Master bath features dual vanity sinks,glass-enclosed shower, separate water closet.Private gated community includes Clubhouse Pool,SPA,15 Acre lake

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 SE 3rd St have any available units?
2427 SE 3rd St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2427 SE 3rd St have?
Some of 2427 SE 3rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 SE 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2427 SE 3rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 SE 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 2427 SE 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 2427 SE 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 2427 SE 3rd St does offer parking.
Does 2427 SE 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 SE 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 SE 3rd St have a pool?
Yes, 2427 SE 3rd St has a pool.
Does 2427 SE 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 2427 SE 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 SE 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 SE 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2427 SE 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2427 SE 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
