2427 SE 3rd St

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Spacious 2-story estate home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 2-car garage.Wi-Fi Certified home.Enter through covered entryway and tiled foyer to airy living room with nine-foot ceilings.Open concept area. The kitchen occupies the heart of this space, and on its either side are the dining room and family room overlooking large fenced yard. The kitchen features white driftwood countertops, upgraded SS appliances. 2-car garage.Upstairs, the landing leads to a bedroom and a laundry room on the right side, and the master suite immediately opposite. The master suite offers an idyllic retreat with coffered ceilings and spacious his&hers walk-in closets.Master bath features dual vanity sinks,glass-enclosed shower, separate water closet.Private gated community includes Clubhouse Pool,SPA,15 Acre lake