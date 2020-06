Amenities

Beautiful modern 6 bedroom and 4 bath single family home in the gated community of Ventanas del Sol! Very spacious for a great family. Nice updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. At least one bedroom and bathroom on the first floor that may be use for an office on a guess bedroom... Very spacious units. Call today for a showing!!