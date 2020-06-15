All apartments in Homestead
Find more places like 1400 Jefferson dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homestead, FL
/
1400 Jefferson dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1400 Jefferson dr

1400 Jefferson Drive · (305) 582-6347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Homestead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1400 Jefferson Drive, Homestead, FL 33034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Available 07/01/20 3/2 Lakeview Near turnpike & shopping - Property Id: 114148

Beautiful recently remodeled condo 3/ 2, first floor, corner unit, full lake view from master bedroom, kitchen, living room, dining room & 2nd & 3rd bedroom partial lake views. Garbage disposal, washer/dryer, parking. Hurricane Shutters. Ceiling fans. Smoke & carbon monoxide detectors. All tiled floors, 2 screened in porches, front & side. Manned 24 hour gate, 2 clubhouses, 2 pools, 2 playgrounds, 2 basketball courts. Minutes to the Keys. Rent $1,400 a month, deposit $1,400 plus $500. security (security is negotiable). Close to turnpike, shopping, and schools. Homestead exit 1. Lake-shore Community. New kitchen & bathrooms & newly tiled bedrooms. Criminal Background check required. No pets. No vouchers/No Section 8/No Public Housing. Available move in date July1, 2020.
Please call 305-582-6347
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114148
Property Id 114148

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5717597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Jefferson dr have any available units?
1400 Jefferson dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 Jefferson dr have?
Some of 1400 Jefferson dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Jefferson dr currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Jefferson dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Jefferson dr pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Jefferson dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 1400 Jefferson dr offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Jefferson dr does offer parking.
Does 1400 Jefferson dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Jefferson dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Jefferson dr have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Jefferson dr has a pool.
Does 1400 Jefferson dr have accessible units?
No, 1400 Jefferson dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Jefferson dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Jefferson dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Jefferson dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Jefferson dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1400 Jefferson dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road
Homestead, FL 33035
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd
Homestead, FL 33035

Similar Pages

Homestead 1 BedroomsHomestead 2 Bedrooms
Homestead Apartments with ParkingHomestead Apartments with Pool
Homestead Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity