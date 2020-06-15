1400 Jefferson dr

Amenities

Beautiful recently remodeled condo 3/ 2, first floor, corner unit, full lake view from master bedroom, kitchen, living room, dining room & 2nd & 3rd bedroom partial lake views. Garbage disposal, washer/dryer, parking. Hurricane Shutters. Ceiling fans. Smoke & carbon monoxide detectors. All tiled floors, 2 screened in porches, front & side. Manned 24 hour gate, 2 clubhouses, 2 pools, 2 playgrounds, 2 basketball courts. Minutes to the Keys. Rent $1,400 a month, deposit $1,400 plus $500. security (security is negotiable). Close to turnpike, shopping, and schools. Homestead exit 1. Lake-shore Community. New kitchen & bathrooms & newly tiled bedrooms. Criminal Background check required. No pets. No vouchers/No Section 8/No Public Housing. Available move in date July1, 2020.

Please call 305-582-6347

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114148

No Pets Allowed



