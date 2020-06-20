Amenities

1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue Apt #102-26, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Huge beautiful Townhouse for Rent!!!. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a washer and dryer at the unit. Gated community with pool and gym. Great LOCATION! close to Turnpike exit 2 ,or US1 & 312 ST. The MILITARY BASE, EXPRESSWAY, SPEEDWAY, KEYS, OUTLETS, CHURCH, A+SCHOOLS. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588130 ]