All apartments in Homestead
Find more places like 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homestead, FL
/
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue

1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Homestead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL 33033

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue Apt #102-26, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Huge beautiful Townhouse for Rent!!!. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a washer and dryer at the unit. Gated community with pool and gym. Great LOCATION! close to Turnpike exit 2 ,or US1 & 312 ST. The MILITARY BASE, EXPRESSWAY, SPEEDWAY, KEYS, OUTLETS, CHURCH, A+SCHOOLS. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588130 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue have any available units?
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homestead, FL.
What amenities does 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue have?
Some of 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road
Homestead, FL 33035
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd
Homestead, FL 33035

Similar Pages

Homestead 1 BedroomsHomestead 2 Bedrooms
Homestead Apartments with ParkingHomestead Apartments with Pool
Homestead Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University