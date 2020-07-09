All apartments in Hialeah
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 PM

Villas De Las Palmas

3505 West 10th Avenue · (786) 613-4584
Location

3505 West 10th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas De Las Palmas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car charging
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet access
Villas de las Palmas is CFH’s vision-come-true for affordable luxury! Located in the heart of Hialeah, a city known for its cultural influence, tradition and growing economy, Villas De Las Palmas embodies all the luxuries you’ve come to expect in apartment home living. This community consists of 10 masterfully constructed buildings with exterior/interior designs culminating the class and sophistication you will find living here. Featuring top-of-the-line amenities and beautiful two and three bedroom interiors equipped with walk-in closets, spacious pantries, washer & dryer, and designer ceramic tile flooring. In the center is the clubhouse, hosting the luxurious resident lounge, up to date business center, handicap accessible resort-style swimming pool, electric car charging stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center complete with a yoga studio and spin room. Conveniently located close to major shopping malls like Westland and Dolphin Mall, Villas De Las Palmas will also be minute

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 1
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 25lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas De Las Palmas have any available units?
Villas De Las Palmas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hialeah, FL.
What amenities does Villas De Las Palmas have?
Some of Villas De Las Palmas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas De Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
Villas De Las Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas De Las Palmas pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas De Las Palmas is pet friendly.
Does Villas De Las Palmas offer parking?
Yes, Villas De Las Palmas offers parking.
Does Villas De Las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas De Las Palmas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas De Las Palmas have a pool?
Yes, Villas De Las Palmas has a pool.
Does Villas De Las Palmas have accessible units?
Yes, Villas De Las Palmas has accessible units.
Does Villas De Las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas De Las Palmas has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas De Las Palmas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas De Las Palmas has units with air conditioning.
