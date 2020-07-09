Amenities
Villas de las Palmas is CFH’s vision-come-true for affordable luxury! Located in the heart of Hialeah, a city known for its cultural influence, tradition and growing economy, Villas De Las Palmas embodies all the luxuries you’ve come to expect in apartment home living. This community consists of 10 masterfully constructed buildings with exterior/interior designs culminating the class and sophistication you will find living here. Featuring top-of-the-line amenities and beautiful two and three bedroom interiors equipped with walk-in closets, spacious pantries, washer & dryer, and designer ceramic tile flooring. In the center is the clubhouse, hosting the luxurious resident lounge, up to date business center, handicap accessible resort-style swimming pool, electric car charging stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center complete with a yoga studio and spin room. Conveniently located close to major shopping malls like Westland and Dolphin Mall, Villas De Las Palmas will also be minute