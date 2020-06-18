9323 W 33 AVE

Amenities

Beautiful new Villa with fenced patio, 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Ceramic floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and Granit Counter Top. Closed to 175, 826 Palmeto and Turnpike, Tenants have access to the Club House, Pool, Gym and more. Near to shop, banks and gas stations. Call Listing Agent. Please submit offers with Rental Application, ID, Police Report. Credit Report (Association Required credit score 680) 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of funds, letter of employment.