Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:15 AM

9323 W 33 AVE

9323 West 33rd Avenue · (786) 208-3024
Location

9323 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9323 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
new construction
Beautiful new Villa with fenced patio, 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Ceramic floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and Granit Counter Top. Closed to 175, 826 Palmeto and Turnpike, Tenants have access to the Club House, Pool, Gym and more. Near to shop, banks and gas stations. Call Listing Agent. Please submit offers with Rental Application, ID, Police Report. Credit Report (Association Required credit score 680) 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of funds, letter of employment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9323 W 33 AVE have any available units?
9323 W 33 AVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9323 W 33 AVE have?
Some of 9323 W 33 AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9323 W 33 AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9323 W 33 AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9323 W 33 AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9323 W 33 AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 9323 W 33 AVE offer parking?
No, 9323 W 33 AVE does not offer parking.
Does 9323 W 33 AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9323 W 33 AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9323 W 33 AVE have a pool?
Yes, 9323 W 33 AVE has a pool.
Does 9323 W 33 AVE have accessible units?
No, 9323 W 33 AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9323 W 33 AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9323 W 33 AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9323 W 33 AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9323 W 33 AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
