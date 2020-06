Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub

Beautiful Villa 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath in exclusive gated community featuring a clubhouse with party room,

fitness center, expansive pool with sundeck areas, spa, children playground and other amenities. The unit has

rectified porcelain on first floor and wood on 2nd floor, state of the art keypad entry system, washer and dryer,

ceiling fans, upgraded stainless steel appliances, new light fixtures, nice size patio, and it is located on a prime

location right off I75.