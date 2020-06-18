7777 W 29th Ln

Amenities

This is a wide cozy villa style apartment with two comfortable bedrooms and two full bathrooms, with a roofed terrace in rear and a portal in front. There is an utility alley on the right side that makes easier access to the patio. El Prado XIII is a quiet community that comprises mostly long term property owners, each unit has two assigned parking spots and some visitors spots along the 29th. Lane. It is conveniently located close to West 76th. Street of Hialeah, with several groceries stores in a radio of one mile around, El Prado XIII has easy access to I-75 and the Palmetto expressway.