Hialeah, FL
7777 W 29th Ln
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:23 AM

7777 W 29th Ln

7777 West 29th Lane · (786) 600-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7777 West 29th Lane, Hialeah, FL 33018

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102-33 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This is a wide cozy villa style apartment with two comfortable bedrooms and two full bathrooms, with a roofed terrace in rear and a portal in front. There is an utility alley on the right side that makes easier access to the patio. El Prado XIII is a quiet community that comprises mostly long term property owners, each unit has two assigned parking spots and some visitors spots along the 29th. Lane. It is conveniently located close to West 76th. Street of Hialeah, with several groceries stores in a radio of one mile around, El Prado XIII has easy access to I-75 and the Palmetto expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7777 W 29th Ln have any available units?
7777 W 29th Ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7777 W 29th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7777 W 29th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7777 W 29th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7777 W 29th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 7777 W 29th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7777 W 29th Ln does offer parking.
Does 7777 W 29th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7777 W 29th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7777 W 29th Ln have a pool?
No, 7777 W 29th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7777 W 29th Ln have accessible units?
No, 7777 W 29th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7777 W 29th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7777 W 29th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7777 W 29th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7777 W 29th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
