Home
/
Hialeah, FL
/
680 W 50th Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

680 W 50th Pl

680 West 50th Place · (305) 401-2256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

680 West 50th Place, Hialeah, FL 33012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Beautiful and Cozy home 3 bed/ 1 bath - Property Id: 307298

Beautiful and Cozy home 3 bed/ 1 bath . Excellent location.Totally renovated New impact windows. roof, ceramic floors ,kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, washer & dryer , alarm. Great neighborhood and quiet street. beautiful landscaping .Looking for qualified tenants. Background check and income required. landlord will take care of the lawn.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307298
Property Id 307298

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5883243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 W 50th Pl have any available units?
680 W 50th Pl has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 680 W 50th Pl have?
Some of 680 W 50th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 W 50th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
680 W 50th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 W 50th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 680 W 50th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 680 W 50th Pl offer parking?
No, 680 W 50th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 680 W 50th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 680 W 50th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 W 50th Pl have a pool?
No, 680 W 50th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 680 W 50th Pl have accessible units?
No, 680 W 50th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 680 W 50th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 W 50th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 680 W 50th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 W 50th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
