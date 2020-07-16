680 W 50th Pl

Amenities
Beautiful and Cozy home 3 bed/ 1 bath - Property Id: 307298
Beautiful and Cozy home 3 bed/ 1 bath . Excellent location.Totally renovated New impact windows. roof, ceramic floors ,kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, washer & dryer , alarm. Great neighborhood and quiet street. beautiful landscaping .Looking for qualified tenants. Background check and income required. landlord will take care of the lawn.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307298
No Pets Allowed
