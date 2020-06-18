All apartments in Hialeah
Find more places like 560 W 22 St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hialeah, FL
/
560 W 22 St.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:20 AM

560 W 22 St.

560 West 22nd Street · (305) 968-8423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hialeah
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

560 West 22nd Street, Hialeah, FL 33010
Seminola City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice freshly painted unit with NO ASSOCIATION, located close to Hialeah Expressway, Red Road and businesses. Features a living/dining area, kitchen with nice countertop and cabinets, master bedroom with walking closet and full bathroom.Unit has access to the backyard. Building/unit has complete accordion shutters, central A/C and one assigned parking space in front of the building. Water is included and it recently passed 40 year inspection/certification. No neighbors across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 W 22 St. have any available units?
560 W 22 St. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 560 W 22 St. have?
Some of 560 W 22 St.'s amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 W 22 St. currently offering any rent specials?
560 W 22 St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 W 22 St. pet-friendly?
No, 560 W 22 St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 560 W 22 St. offer parking?
Yes, 560 W 22 St. does offer parking.
Does 560 W 22 St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 W 22 St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 W 22 St. have a pool?
No, 560 W 22 St. does not have a pool.
Does 560 W 22 St. have accessible units?
No, 560 W 22 St. does not have accessible units.
Does 560 W 22 St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 W 22 St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 W 22 St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 560 W 22 St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 560 W 22 St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St
Hialeah, FL 33012
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way
Hialeah, FL 33018
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street
Hialeah, FL 33018
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl
Hialeah, FL 33012

Similar Pages

Hialeah 1 BedroomsHialeah 2 Bedrooms
Hialeah Apartments with GymHialeah Apartments with Parking
Hialeah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity