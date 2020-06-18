560 W 22 St.

Amenities
Very nice freshly painted unit with NO ASSOCIATION, located close to Hialeah Expressway, Red Road and businesses. Features a living/dining area, kitchen with nice countertop and cabinets, master bedroom with walking closet and full bathroom.Unit has access to the backyard. Building/unit has complete accordion shutters, central A/C and one assigned parking space in front of the building. Water is included and it recently passed 40 year inspection/certification. No neighbors across the street.