Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

THIS HOUSE IS TOTALLY REMODELED - Property Id: 301630



THIS HOUSE IS TOTALLY REMODELED, NEW A/C, NEW BATHROOM, NEW KITCHEN , NEW FLOORING, NEW PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL. JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND FURNITURE READY TO MOVE IN

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301630

Property Id 301630



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5859238)