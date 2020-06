Amenities

Excellent rental opportunity for large family. This home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including private

In-laws quarters if so desired, recently updated, newer roof is only 2 years old, spacious parking for up to 5 vehicles. Excellent location close to all major shopping, malls, schools, and all major highways. This charming home is ready for move-in right away. Please call listing agent for your appointment.