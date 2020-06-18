All apartments in Hialeah
3419 W 100th Ter
Last updated April 3 2020

3419 W 100th Ter

3419 West 100th Terrace · (305) 450-7808
Location

3419 West 100th Terrace, Hialeah, FL 33018

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Spacious new construction waterfront home featuring expansive lake views on an OVERSIZED lot. 3 bed 2.5 baths, PLUS an independent 1 bed 1bath apartment/in-laws quarters attached w/ private entrance. This home features upgraded kitchen & bathrooms as well as smart home technology. Ready for move in now. As per developer Total Sqft 2,812. Community features clubhouse w/ resort-style pool & sundeck, a fitness center, game room & more. The second more intimate clubhouse, includes an exercise room & a social room w/ 2 pools, a kids' water park, outdoor grilling stations & tree-lined sidewalks Aquabella offers a private, family friendly lifestyle, while its ideal location near Miami Lakes w/ excellent schools, shopping, restaurants & ease of commuting, make Aquabella a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 W 100th Ter have any available units?
3419 W 100th Ter has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3419 W 100th Ter have?
Some of 3419 W 100th Ter's amenities include new construction, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 W 100th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3419 W 100th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 W 100th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3419 W 100th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 3419 W 100th Ter offer parking?
No, 3419 W 100th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3419 W 100th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 W 100th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 W 100th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3419 W 100th Ter has a pool.
Does 3419 W 100th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3419 W 100th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 W 100th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 W 100th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 W 100th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 W 100th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
