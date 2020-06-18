3419 W 100th Ter

Amenities

new construction recently renovated gym pool clubhouse game room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool bbq/grill new construction

Spacious new construction waterfront home featuring expansive lake views on an OVERSIZED lot. 3 bed 2.5 baths, PLUS an independent 1 bed 1bath apartment/in-laws quarters attached w/ private entrance. This home features upgraded kitchen & bathrooms as well as smart home technology. Ready for move in now. As per developer Total Sqft 2,812. Community features clubhouse w/ resort-style pool & sundeck, a fitness center, game room & more. The second more intimate clubhouse, includes an exercise room & a social room w/ 2 pools, a kids' water park, outdoor grilling stations & tree-lined sidewalks Aquabella offers a private, family friendly lifestyle, while its ideal location near Miami Lakes w/ excellent schools, shopping, restaurants & ease of commuting, make Aquabella a great place to call home.