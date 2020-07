Amenities

Amazing Townhouse for Rent in Hialeah, in the desired community Aragon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, private patio, no neighbors in the back. Tile floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor, 1 car garage and 2 spaces on the driveway. Nice community with Clubhouse, pool, gym, kids playground and security. Near to shopping centers, schools and easy access to the main highways. Very easy to show. Ready to move in by July 1st.