2728 W 74th St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE HOME - Property Id: 237341



SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN WEST HIALEAH WITH EXTRA SPACE THAT CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE. ALL TILE FLOOR, CENTRAL A/C AND WASHER AND DRYER. THIS HOME IS IN A GREAT AREA CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR I-75, PALMETTO EXPRESSWAY, THE FLORIDA TURNPIKE, HOSPITALS, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, MALLS AND MUCH MORE.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237341

Property Id 237341



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5624724)