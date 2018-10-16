All apartments in Heathrow
1833 Cherry Ridge Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1833 Cherry Ridge Drive

1833 Cherry Ridge Drive · (407) 258-1332
Location

1833 Cherry Ridge Drive, Heathrow, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Immaculate 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL community of Heathrow, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Living area features an open floor plan with direct access to the pool. Kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Separate dining area off the kitchen. SPACIOUS bedrooms. First room has a large window with lots of natural light and can be used as an office or bedroom. Master suite has lots of windows and natural light. Spend your weekends and evenings relaxing poolside by your PRIVATE heated pool/spa. Home backs up to a pond. No backyard neighbors!

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School and Seminole High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE JULY 6th !!!

(RLNE4839950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive have any available units?
1833 Cherry Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Cherry Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Cherry Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
