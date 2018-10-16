1833 Cherry Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Immaculate 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL community of Heathrow, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Living area features an open floor plan with direct access to the pool. Kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Separate dining area off the kitchen. SPACIOUS bedrooms. First room has a large window with lots of natural light and can be used as an office or bedroom. Master suite has lots of windows and natural light. Spend your weekends and evenings relaxing poolside by your PRIVATE heated pool/spa. Home backs up to a pond. No backyard neighbors!



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School and Seminole High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE JULY 6th !!!



(RLNE4839950)