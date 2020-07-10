/
apartments with washer dryer
156 Apartments for rent in Heathrow, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1486 FARRINDON CIRCLE
1486 Farrindon Circle, Heathrow, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1154 sqft
Excellent location off Lake Mary Blvd. Easy access to I-4 and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Heathrow
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
246 Villa Di Este Terrace
246 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1478 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and take a look at this great condo located in the beautiful community of Notting Hill. The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, a small island and kitchen nook overlooking the courtyard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1296 Bolton Place
1296 Bolton Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1989 sqft
Beautiful Mediterranean style end unit townhome in Grande Oaks subdivision in Heathrow. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Gated community with state of art amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
944 Bakewell Ct. #200
944 Bakewell Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
HIDDEN VILLAGE - Beautiful 3/2 in Lake Mary! - HIDDEN VILLAGE - Second Floor • 3 BR 2 Bath - 1,136 sq ft • Balcony • Oversized Windows • Wood Burning Fireplace • Assigned Parking • Hardwood Flooring - main areas • Perfect for Entertaining •
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
935 Birmingham Court #205
935 Birmingham Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo Move in Ready! - Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath second floor condo in Hidden Village,a beautiful quiet Lake Mary condo neighborhood. Convenient location just off Lake Emma Road to I-4, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308
114 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Lake Mary 3rd floor 2 Bedroom Condo with a Loft - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the desirable Notting Hill Community. Secured entry into the building, need access card to enter.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
943 Bakewell Ct
943 Bakewell Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
998 sqft
Beautiful freshly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Lake Mary. Lake Mary has been named in the top 100 places to live in the US because of the abundance of green areas and overall quality of life.
Results within 5 miles of Heathrow
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Medith Manor
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,145
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
23 Units Available
Medith Manor
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
15 Units Available
Savannah Park
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
331 SILVER PINE DRIVE
331 Silver Pine Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1712 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in well maintained Hills of Lake Mary subdivision. Enjoy the mature tree lined streets just minutes to Lake Mary Blvd, I-4 and 417. Home has a very spacious open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2553 Grassy Point Drive 207
2553 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
851 sqft
Beautiful Lake View Condo - Property Id: 307208 Beautiful 2/1, 2nd Floor, Lake View Condo, newly renovated very picturesque and private in a gated community at Lake Mary. Move-in ready condition.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
535 W. Springtree Way
535 West Springtree Way, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1976 sqft
Lakewood at the Crossings -3BR to Retire in Comfort - Many Upgrades. Great Condition. 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home was completely remodeled in 2007. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2266 Milltowne Way
2266 Milltowne Way, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1430 sqft
Move in NOW!Great Lake Mary Location! 3bd 2ba Tile Floors in Living Areas & Carpets in Bedrooms! One block from Lake Mary High School!! - Deposit: $1550 Rent: $1550 Great Lake Mary Location! MOVE IN NOW! Tile floors in living area & New carpet
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4310 Regal Town Lane
4310 Regal Town Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 4 Bathroom End Unit Town House - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom town home. The first floor includes a living room, bathroom and attached two car garage.
