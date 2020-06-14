157 Apartments for rent in Heathrow, FL with garage

Apartment List
Heathrow apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
1 of 44

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Pure Living
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1567 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,991
1573 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
375 Saddleworth Pl
375 Saddleworth Place, Heathrow, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
13656 sqft
LUXURY 2 ACRE FURNISHED GRAND SOUTHERN ESTATE IN GUARD GATED HEATHROW!!! - Welcome home to this exclusive Fully Furnished 6 Bed, 6 Bath, 4 Car Garage Estate Home for Lease in the Guard Gated community of Heathrow, FL! This magnificent home is

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1632 Cherry Ridge Drive
1632 Cherry Ridge Drive, Heathrow, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3271 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Guard Gated Heathrow, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL. Guard gated, country club community in Northwest Seminole County.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1634 Tennyson Ct.
1634 Tennyson Court, Heathrow, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2669 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL.
Results within 1 mile of Heathrow

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1296 Bolton Place
1296 Bolton Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1989 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1296 Bolton Place in Seminole County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Southern Magnolia Ln
209 Southern Magnolia Lane, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2679 sqft
209 Southern Magnolia Ln Available 07/01/20 4 Bed 3 Bath Beautiful Home for Rent - Berington Club Gated Community Sanford, FL! - 4 Bed 3 Bath Beautiful Home for Rent - Berington Club Gated Community Sanford, FL.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
653 Hangnest Ln
653 Hangnest Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1964 sqft
Grande Oaks at Heathrow 3 bedroom 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! This beautiful home is ready for you! 3/3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
246 Villa Di Este Terrace #212
246 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1478 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Lake Mary!!! - Come and take a look at this great condo located in the beautiful community of Notting Hill.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE
3548 Moss Pointe Place, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2142 sqft
Lake Mary - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom- $2095.00 - 4/2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
224 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE
224 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1704 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION & GATED! JUST MINUTES FROM RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, I-4, LAKE MARY/SANFORD BUSINESS AREAS - HEATHROW ELEMENTARY, MARKHAM WOODS MIDDLE AND LAKE MARY H.S.

1 of 36

Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
1439 Lake George Drive
1439 Lake George Drive, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2163 sqft
Luxurious, 3BD/3.5BA Townhome in Heathrow! - This recently constructed townhome has 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2,163 sqft town home is located in the premier community of The Grande Oaks at Heathrow.
Results within 5 miles of Heathrow
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$968
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,080
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
101 Integra Village Trail
101 Integra Village Trl, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
642 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
715 Camarague Place
715 Camarague Place, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
890 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
269 Bernard Ave
269 Bernard Avenue, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1996 sqft
COMING SOON... Mid June 2020! Fantastic 4/2/2 single family home on a large corner lot in the Sanlando Springs community in the Altamonte Springs / Longwood area. Features a foyer, formal living area, formal dining room, with family room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Heathrow, FL

Heathrow apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

