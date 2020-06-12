/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
137 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Heathrow, FL
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Pure Living
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1567 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.
Results within 1 mile of Heathrow
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
246 Villa Di Este Terrace #212
246 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1478 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Lake Mary!!! - Come and take a look at this great condo located in the beautiful community of Notting Hill.
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308
114 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1299 sqft
Great Location! Lake Mary 3rd floor 2 Bedroom Condo with a Loft - Available June 2020. Well maintained and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the desirable Notting Hill Community. Secured entry into the building, need access card to enter.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
938 Framlingham Court # 200
938 Framlingham Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1016 sqft
FREE MONTH 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 2nd Floor with Large Volume Ceiling Unit - FREE MONTH! Two bedroom, two bathroom condo in Lake Mary's Hidden Village condominium community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
943-105 Bakewell
943 Bakewell Ct, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1016 sqft
2 BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS, 1st FLOOR UNIT w/ Screened in Patio - 2 BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS, 1st FLOOR UNIT w/ Screened in Patio A. FIRE PLACE, SIDE PATION & CLOSETS W/ MIRRORS B. ALL APPLIANCES : a. FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER & DRYER b.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
107 Vista Verdi Cir #209
107 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Gated Community! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Heathrow/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Notting Hill!This second floor unit features a spacious Family Room with built-ins
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Rotonda Pt. #209
1325 Rotunda Point, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1242 sqft
1325 Rotonda Pt.
Results within 5 miles of Heathrow
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1077 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1177 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
16 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Medith Manor
19 Units Available
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
36 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
12 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
32 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Medith Manor
20 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
Savannah Park
14 Units Available
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 19 at 10:33pm
Contact for Availability
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Longwood in Longwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1171 Stockton Drive
1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1138 sqft
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Similar Pages
Heathrow 1 BedroomsHeathrow 2 BedroomsHeathrow 3 BedroomsHeathrow Apartments with BalconyHeathrow Apartments with Garage
Heathrow Apartments with GymHeathrow Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHeathrow Apartments with ParkingHeathrow Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL