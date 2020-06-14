Apartment List
80 Apartments for rent in Heathrow, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Heathrow renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
1 of 44

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Pure Living
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1567 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,991
1573 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.
Results within 1 mile of Heathrow
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
964 Helmsley Court #102
964 Helmsley Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1142 sqft
964 Helmsley Court #102 Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Hidden Village! SPACIOUS living area features a wood

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
107 Vista Verdi Cir #209
107 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Gated Community! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Heathrow/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Notting Hill!This second floor unit features a spacious Family Room with built-ins

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
209 Southern Magnolia Ln
209 Southern Magnolia Lane, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2679 sqft
209 Southern Magnolia Ln Available 07/01/20 4 Bed 3 Bath Beautiful Home for Rent - Berington Club Gated Community Sanford, FL! - 4 Bed 3 Bath Beautiful Home for Rent - Berington Club Gated Community Sanford, FL.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
224 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE
224 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1704 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION & GATED! JUST MINUTES FROM RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, I-4, LAKE MARY/SANFORD BUSINESS AREAS - HEATHROW ELEMENTARY, MARKHAM WOODS MIDDLE AND LAKE MARY H.S.
Results within 5 miles of Heathrow
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
30 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Medith Manor
19 Units Available
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1028 Parma Circle
1028 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
3 STORY TOWHNHOME AVAILABLE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY!!! - Resort style living in this stunning 3 story townhome. Walking thru the front door you will enter the 2nd level where you'll immediately be struck by the detailed features of this home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
280 Moree Loop
280 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1187 sqft
280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Lobelia Drive
2600 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2499 sqft
4 BR 3.5 BA Luxury Villa - RENT SPECIAL! $100 OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Single Family Rental Home In the Heart of Lake Mary! Community Pool! Some Utilities Included! Pets OK! - Location, location, location!! Tuscan inspired luxury. This 4 BR 3.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
558 Whittingham Pl
558 Whittingham Place, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1798 sqft
558 Whittingham Pl Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 4 BR Lake Mary Home - Best schools - Available July 1 - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing. Brand new wood laminate flooring and new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4504 Messina Dr.
4504 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2482 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - 3-Story Townhome in Lake Mary - FOUNTAIN PARKE - 3-Story Townhouse 4 BR 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
269 Bernard Ave
269 Bernard Avenue, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1996 sqft
COMING SOON... Mid June 2020! Fantastic 4/2/2 single family home on a large corner lot in the Sanlando Springs community in the Altamonte Springs / Longwood area. Features a foyer, formal living area, formal dining room, with family room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2520 SAN JACINTO CIRCLE
2520 San Jacinto Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1530 sqft
Fantastic townhouse in an awesome location! So close to everything, keeping your car would be optional. Restaurants, grocery stores and even the Seminole Town Center Mall are all within an easy walk of this home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2569 RIVER LANDING DRIVE
2569 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1573 sqft
3/2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Springs
1 Unit Available
116 Raintree Drive - 1
116 Raintree Dr, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1671 sqft
FOR RENT, 3 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom Townhouse in desirable private 24h guard gated community The Springs! The property is bright and inviting with high ceilings, wood burning fireplace in living room, fenced-in back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3227 Egrets Landing Drive
3227 Egrets Landing Drive, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1843 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! EGRETS LANDING!!! - Amazing 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community in Egrets Landing! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 23

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1451 TWIN TREES LANE
1451 Twin Trees Lane, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1203 sqft
Nice 2/2.5 townhome located in the gated community of Retreat At Twin Lakes in Sanford. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and breakfast bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Heathrow, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Heathrow renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

