apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
216 Apartments for rent in Heathrow, FL with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
185 Wimbledon Circle
185 Wimbledon Circle, Heathrow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2079 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Heathrow! - Welcome home to the GORGEOUS community of Heathrow! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
375 Saddleworth Pl
375 Saddleworth Place, Heathrow, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
13656 sqft
LUXURY 2 ACRE FURNISHED GRAND SOUTHERN ESTATE IN GUARD GATED HEATHROW!!! - Welcome home to this exclusive Fully Furnished 6 Bed, 6 Bath, 4 Car Garage Estate Home for Lease in the Guard Gated community of Heathrow, FL! This magnificent home is
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1634 Tennyson Ct.
1634 Tennyson Court, Heathrow, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2669 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1632 Cherry Ridge Drive
1632 Cherry Ridge Drive, Heathrow, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3271 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Guard Gated Heathrow, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL. Guard gated, country club community in Northwest Seminole County.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1486 FARRINDON CIRCLE
1486 Farrindon Circle, Heathrow, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1154 sqft
Excellent location off Lake Mary Blvd. Easy access to I-4 and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Heathrow
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2078 Northumbria Dr
2078 Northumbria Drive, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2711 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Single Family Home - Property Id: 305883 Stunning 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home is ready for a new family. Plenty of entertaining room in the 2700+ sq.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Villa Di Este Ter #105
137 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1676 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo in Lake Mary, FL! Near Heathrow - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the upscale community of Notting Hill! You will feel right at home the moment you
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
964 Helmsley Court #102
964 Helmsley Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1142 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Hidden Village! SPACIOUS living area features a wood burning fireplace and gorgeous wood laminate
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2403 NORTHUMBRIA DR SEMINOLE COUNTY
2403 Northumbria Drive, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
3028 sqft
Beautiful Property in Sanford/ Buckingham Estates - This 4 bd / 3 ba 3028 square foot home is available for occupancy 7/7/2020. Gated and guarded community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201
157 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1182 sqft
157 Villa Di Este Terrace #201 Available 07/15/20 Move into this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Lake Mary in July! - This is a wonderful, 2nd floor condo for rent in the Notting Hill Gated Community, a gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1325 Rotonda Pt. #209
1325 Rotunda Point, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1242 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the upscale community at Notting Hill! This second level condo has the best view! MUST SEE!!! Spacious living area showcases built-in
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
935 Birmingham Court #205
935 Birmingham Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo Move in Ready! - Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath second floor condo in Hidden Village,a beautiful quiet Lake Mary condo neighborhood. Convenient location just off Lake Emma Road to I-4, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
943 Bakewell Ct
943 Bakewell Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
998 sqft
Beautiful freshly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Lake Mary. Lake Mary has been named in the top 100 places to live in the US because of the abundance of green areas and overall quality of life.
Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
1439 Lake George Drive
1439 Lake George Drive, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2163 sqft
Luxurious, 3BD/3.5BA Townhome in Heathrow! - This recently constructed townhome has 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2,163 sqft town home is located in the premier community of The Grande Oaks at Heathrow.
Results within 5 miles of Heathrow
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Medith Manor
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1258 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
44 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
13 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Medith Manor
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,140
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
