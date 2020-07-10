6221 PASADENA POINT BOULEVARD S.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Newly remodeled! **Million Dollar Views From Every Floor***This massive Mediterranean influenced custom home located in Pasadena Point Estates inside highly acclaimed gated Pasadena Yacht & Country Club is waiting for you. This luxury residence combines architecture and craftsmanship in a home that whispers “success.” This spacious home has 4 bedrooms + den/office/media room, 3 full baths, 3 car garage and provides over 3,000 sq. ft. for gracious living. The elegant floor plan opens from the dramatic foyer to the formal dining room to the South and formal living room to the North. The entertainer’s paradise of the brilliantly connected Family room and an updated kitchen that any chef would be proud of is to the East. The media room and a full bath round out the 2nd floor. The third floor contains the huge Master suite with dual walk in closets, dual sink vanity, walk in shower, hydro bathtub and separate water closet complete with bidet. A large balcony opens up just outside the master suite and allows for picturesque water views of Boca Ciega Bay. The three other bedrooms and the laundry room fill out the third floor. You'll love the pool area, complete with spa and impeccably maintained grounds that provide an ambiance of quality living. The benefits of optional membership to PY&CC gains access to the 18- hole golf course, marina, tennis courts, heated Jr. Olympic pool, fitness center, and the on premises restaurants.